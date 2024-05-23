Inter Medya Secures New Sales in CEE

Turkey’s Inter Medya has secured new content sales in Romania and Hungary.

The company has licensed drama series Tuzak (pictured), starring Akın Akınözü and Bensu Soral, to Hungary, as well as both Tuzak and Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters to Romania.

In further recent deals, Inter Medya has also licensed series Poison Ivy and Bitter Lands to Albania, Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters to Slovakia, and Tuzak and Destiny to Macedonia.

Inter Medya will be in attendance at the Content Warsaw, NEM Dubrovnik, and NATPE Budapest markets next month.