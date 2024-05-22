RTS Unveils Noms For Student TV Awards

The Royal Television Society has shortlisted the nominations for the national RTS Student Television Awards 2024, sponsored by 4Skills – Channel 4’s nationwide training and development strategy. The winners will be crowned at an awards ceremony held on June 21 at the IET, Savoy Place, hosted by rapper, author and broadcaster Guvna B.

Across the 24 competitive categories, which honor the best audiovisual work produced by undergraduate and postgraduate students in the U.K., 25 institutions were nominated. This year, the National Film and Television School led the way with 10 nominations across postgraduate categories followed by the University of the West of England, who received four nominations for projects Cowboys vs Prairie Dogs, Singularity, Doggerland, and Grasping The Nettle.

For 2024, the categories for Factual content have been updated and separated to Factual Short Form and Factual Long Form. Projects nominated in the undergraduate Factual Short Form category include Beyond Borders from Sheffield Hallam University, Dragons from Bath Spa University, and Strongwoman from University of Stirling. The new Factual Long Form category saw three nominations for postgraduate projects all from the National Film and Television School. Furthermore, the Environment and Sustainability category has been renamed Saving The Planet and has shortlisted three undergraduate projects and three postgraduate projects from Aberystwyth University, UWE, Bristol, University of Cumbria, University of the West of England and the National Film & Television School, respectively.

The full list of nominations is available here.