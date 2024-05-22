Epic Storyworlds Acquires Frima Catalog

Indie kids content company Epic Storyworlds has acquired the original IP catalog from Quebec-based video game studio Frima. Under the deal, Epic now holds the rights to Frima’s full line-up of over original 20 brands, including Chariot, Nun Attack, Fated, Galaxseeds, Zombie Tycoon and Cosmo Camp.

Epic Storyworlds, which picked up the Frima catalog in collaboration with Louis Leclerc — former executive director of Pixel Québec and Cartoon Connection Canada — now will focus on reviving these brands for a new generation.

The company is already underway with a revival of the Cosmo Camp brand, a series of interactive applications aimed at young preschoolers. With financial support from Québec City, Epic is developing a new preschool TV series based on the brand’s cosmic universe.

Additionally, the division is already reimagining the family console game Chariot and developing a new game for the brand with funding from the Canada Media Fund.

Epic Storyworlds was founded by children’s entertainment specialists Steve Couture and Ken Faier; Couture was the co-founder of Frima, and served as the company’s CEO for almost 15 years.