Anton Secures €100 Million From BlackRock

European studio Anton Capital Entertainment has secured over €100 million in new financing through a group of institutional investors led by BlackRock. The new financing allows Anton to expand its feature film and television series development and production slate.

Anton’s feature film development team plans to produce ten features per year. The company will focus on large scale commercial European English-language specifically action/thrillers and elevated horror and sci-fi.

“We have an amazing development and production team in place focused on creating high quality, premium entertainment. Partnering and working with the very best A list cast and top-tier filmmakers, our goal is to produce films and series across all commercial genres on a global scale,” said Sebastien Raybaud, Anton founder and CEO.

Anton was established in 2011 by Sébastien Raybaud with an $180 million slate funding deal with StudioCanal. Headquartered in London, with offices in Los Angeles and Berlin, Anton has nearly 500 film and TV titles in its library.

The studio is currently backing Greenland 2, starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, now in production.

Photo courtesy of Anton