New Report on FAST Channels Now Available

A new report, State of FAST, has been dropped by Gavin Bridge from FASTMaster Consulting this month.

In addition to presenting the number of FAST channels currently available, the report shows the fastest-growing genres and the most distributed channels. It includes the total number and total volume of FAST channels and also tracks a full listing of General Entertainment Channels, Music, Movies, Sports, and News Channels.

Gavin Bridge commented, “The domestic FAST space is definitely maturing. As this report will show, the growth in available channels has begun to slow as the market approaches 2,000 unique channels across tracked services, but it still continues to grow month-to-month. I’m proud to be able to present this report, and I hope it proves to be interesting and useful to the industry and its decision-makers.”

The report presents the growth of FAST over two years. The total number of unique FAST channels available in May 2024 in the U.S. is 1,943, the second highest total. That marks a 13.1 percent increase from May 2023, with 225 added channels, and a 47.3 percent increase since May 2022, with 624 channels added. The News genre is now the second-largest channel source by volume, with 19 percent of total volume, following general entertainment channels (based on TV content) accounting for 58 percent of total volume.