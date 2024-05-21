Konami Cross Media Inks Two New Publishing Deals

In a move to bring publishing into the mass market for Yu-Gi-Oh!, Konami Cross Media NY has partnered with Landoll Publishing to produce Yu-Gi-Oh! inspired coloring books and storybooks, as well as sticker, puzzle and educational activity books. The Yu-Gi-Oh! publishing line is now available across U.S. and Canadian outlets.

“Landoll Publishing’s retail partners expressed a strong interest in Anime-related content for the genre’s growing fanbase,” said Jennifer Coleman, VP of Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media NY. “Yu-Gi-Oh! — with an expanding global presence on so many platforms — is well poised to attract a Gen Alpha demographic to Landoll Publishing’s products.”

Landoll Publishing’s general manager Jennifer Denn added: “With nearly 60 years of expertise in the development and publishing of coloring, activity and educational books for children, Landoll Publishing’s goal has always been to surpass consumer expectations by creating engaging and entertaining experiences for youngsters who are discovering the wonder of books and reading. Yu-Gi-Oh! provides us with a limitless number of innovative characters and monsters which can be incorporated into a wide array of activity, coloring, and sticker books.”

In addition, Konami has also secured a licensing agreement with Nelson Publishing, an imprint of Carlsen Publishing, to produce and publish a German language edition of The Official Yu-Gi-Oh! Guidebook under the Nelson imprint, coming to the market at the end of this year. A German language edition of The Art of the Cards, a coffee table book that will be published under Carlsen Publishing House imprint will be available in 2025.