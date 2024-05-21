A+E and Raw Partner on Thriller ‘Influence’

A+E Media Group has partnered with London-based prodco Raw (The Imposter, American Animals, Tinder Swindler, Encounter) on the scripted series Influence.

Written by Thomas Martin (Ripper Street, Tin Star, Prime Target, The Surfer), Influence is a twisting and turning modern thriller about a “Dadfluencer” who, after his child is kidnapped, is forced to examine every choice he’s made since first posting pictures of his family on social media.

The series follows influencer Andrew Cosgrove, who has constructed the seemingly perfect life — and in the process, made his family an international brand. But when his youngest daughter Sophie is kidnapped, Andrew must reckon with his past.

Executive producers of Influence are Sara Murray and Dimitri Doganis for Raw; and Patrick Vien, Alexandra Finlay, and Hannah Dal Pozzo for A+E Media Group.

“We are thrilled to join Raw in bringing Thomas Martin’s exhilarating and impactful vision for Influence to life,” said Alexandra Finlay, vice president, International Scripted Co-Productions, A+E Media Group. “This is a deep examination of a modern family in crisis, telling a serial mystery that adds humor to dark emotional beats and perfectly represents A+E’s commitment to bringing bold, globally-resonant stories to life.”

Production of Influence comes on the heels of A+E Media Group’s increased investment in scripted co-productions in the global market. Earlier this year, A+E partnered with The European Alliance (France Télévisions, Rai Fiction Italy, and ZDF Germany) and Submarine on thriller series The Kollective.