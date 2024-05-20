Roku Channel Inks AVOD Deal With Insight TV

Insight TV, a millennial-focused global channel operator, has partnered up with Roku to bring its content to The Roku Channel viewers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

The deal means that Insight TV’s diverse range of content will now be available on the Roku platform, offering viewers an array of engaging programming completely free via The Roku Channel.

A wide variety of Insight TV’s programming will be available on The Roku Channel, including Insight originals (such as The Next Crypto Gem, pictured above, the world’s first cryptocurrency TV game show, and Paradise Kitchen Bali, which features local Balinese food and vibes), Olympics-themed programming (like Breaking Beyond, which follows the world’s best breakers), and bingeable faves (including Graveyard Cars, Hunting Fish, and Ghost Chasers: Exploring the Other Side.