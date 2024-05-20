Inter Medya’s “Sayara” Made Its International Debut at Cannes

Distributed by Inter Medya and produced by Inter Yapim, the Turkish movie Sayara had its international premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Fantastic Galas organized by the Fantastic Pavilion. Written and directed by Can Evrenol, Sayara was screened during the film fest at Marche du Film on Saturday, May 18, at Cinema Olympia 3. The screening, attended by festival participants, international buyers, and numerous press members from various countries, was at full capacity. Evrenol and representatives from its international distributor, Inter Medya, were also present at the screening.

Sayara, a blend of horror, crime, and action, has already received invitations from various international festivals, and received additional invitations during Marche du Film. Details of these festivals will be shared soon. Additionally, Inter Medya announced that SAYARA has been licensed to Korea and that other sales agreements will be announced shortly.

Sayara made its world premiere last month at the Istanbul International Film Festival with two screenings that sold out by the third day of ticket sales. The movie is set to be released in Turkey on June 21.