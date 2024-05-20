ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Pictures Join Forces for “Hello, Love, Again”

ABS-CBN’s film production outfit Star Cinema and GMA Network’s film production company GMA Pictures are teaming up for the first time to produce Hello, Love, Again, the sequel to Philippines’ blockbuster hit Hello, Love, Goodbye.

ABS-CBN star Kathryn Bernardo and GMA Network artist Alden Richards will once again play Joy and Ethan in the new film. Cathy Garcia-Sampana, who helmed the original film, will return to direct the sequel, which will be shot in Canada.

The film’s theatrical release begins on November 13, 2024 in the Philippines, with international releases following thereafter.