GMA Network Grows Digital Audience

The Philippines’ GMA Network is expanding its presence to grow online audiences and adapt to TV viewers’ viewing habits.

GMA Network president and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. (pictured) highlighted the network’s digital strides at the GMA annual stockholders’ meeting, which was held virtually on May 15.

“We continued to expand our presence in the digital space, more solidly establishing our relevance to the growing online audiences, particularly in the key social media platforms. Through all our content-producing teams within the Network and its subsidiaries, we’ve expanded our content offerings, ramped up the volume of exclusive digital content, and implemented specific strategies to enhance audience growth while improving engagement and audience diversity,” said Duavit.

GMA Network’s digital online ad revenue, inclusive of its websites, grew 72 percent year-on-year. The network’s official online channels on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok had 45.2 billion video views in 2023, a 38 percent increase from 2022.

GMA also witnessed an uptick in subscribers and followers across its official social media platforms, reaching a combined total of 345.6 million at the end of 2023, a 17 percent increase from the preceding year.

In addition, GMA Network launched the Kapuso Stream in 2023. The platform allows Kapuso audiences to livestream the network’s programs in high definition across multiple internet-enabled devices, complementing its terrestrial TV reach and coverage.

The GMA Mobile App also saw a surge in downloads. By the end of 2023, it had accumulated 3.86 million downloads, a 17 percent increase from 2022’s 3.28 million.