FOX Entertainment Global Acquires “Billion Dollar Playground”

FOX Entertainment Global has acquired the worldwide tape and format distribution rights to the upcoming docu-soap Billion Dollar Playground.

Produced by Ronde Media and scheduled to premiere in Australia on Foxtel’s streaming platform Binge this summer, Billion Dollar Playground is set in the world of opulent homestays through the eyes of a global staff that works for Luxico, Australia’s leading luxury hospitality and concierge provider.

This deal marks FEG’s first third-party distribution agreement. FEG will distribute eight one-hour episodes of the program to networks and platforms outside of Australia. The company will also represent international format rights to the show.

“Billion Dollar Playground delivers everything docu-soap fans desire — drama, intrigue, romance and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ultra-high-end lifestyle of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world,” said David Smyth, executive vice president, Content Sales and Partnerships, FEG. “This is a show that will play well, no matter the territory or platform, and we are excited to add Billion Dollar Playground to FEG’s growing stable of owned and third-party content, and sell it to buyers across the globe.”