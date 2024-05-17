“Dalgliesh” S3 Begins Filming In Northern Ireland

Filming has begun in Northern Ireland on the third series of the Acorn TV Original crime drama Dalgliesh, produced by New Pictures for Acorn TV and Channel 5, in association with All3Media International.

Another three novels from P.D. James’ international best-selling murder mysteries are being adapted for this latest 6 x 60’ series. Bertie Carvel (The Crown, Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, Doctor Foster) will reprise the role of Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh as he investigates three highly sensitive murder cases. Carvel will also make his debut as one of the directors on the series.

Dalgliesh is available via Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, with All3Media International distributing for the rest of the world.

New Pictures, an All3Media company, produces the series with additional funding from Northern Ireland Screen. The series is executive produced by Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer for Acorn TV and commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, U.K., Paramount.

Photo Credit: ©Dalg3 Productions Ltd/2024 Acorn Media Enterprises LLC & AMC Film Holdings LLC