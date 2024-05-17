Canela Partners with WBD

Canela Media has announced a strategic partnership with WBD Conexión Latina, adding over 16 million monthly U.S. Hispanic adults to its reach — totalling over 40 percent of the bilingual U.S. Hispanic population.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, a collaboration that allows us to offer our advertisers unparalleled access to premium content to reach bilingual audiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering targeted advertising solutions that resonate deeply with diverse audiences, empowering brands to connect effectively in today’s multicultural landscape.” said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder & CEO of Canela Media.

“At WBD U.S. Hispanic, we believe in the power of ‘more.’ That’s why we created WBD Conexión Latina, to offer brands the opportunity to connect with U.S. bilingual Hispanic audiences through our vast portfolio of brands. We are excited about our strategic partnership with Canela Media to further connect advertisers with this high value audience.” said David Tardio, VP Advertising Sales at Warner Brothers Discovery.

WBD Conexión Latina is an offering that is dedicated to serving the bilingual Hispanic market by providing access to premium content.

Canela Media owns and operates OTT platforms such as Canela.TV and has exclusive partnerships with MARCA and FutbolSites, as well as premium CTV inventory access through their MVPD partners.