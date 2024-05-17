BBC Renews Deal with Moose Toys for “Bluey”

BBC Studios has renewed its global licensing partnership with toy company Moose Toys for Bluey. The licensee will remain the global master toy partner for Bluey in all territories.

The multi-year renewal follows ABC Australia and Disney platforms’ simultaneous global premiere of the extended special Bluey episode ‘The Sign’, which gathered more than 10 million views worldwide on Disney+ in the week after its release.

Additionally, a collection of new ‘Bluey Minisodes’ are set to premiere on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in June for audiences in Australia, and will be available on Disney Jr. and Disney+ this July.

Andrew Carley, director of Global Licensing at BBC Studios, said: “With global fandom for Bluey showing no sign of abating, I am delighted that our dynamic toy partnership with Moose Toys is set to continue for years to come. Moose’s translation of the Bluey brand is best-in-class. They continue to consistently deliver brilliant products that captivate young imaginations and inspire un-paralleled play experiences that celebrate the spirit of Bluey perfectly.”

“We feel very lucky to be part of the awesome team that brings Bluey’s much loved characters to life for kids around the world,” said Paul Solomon, CEO of Moose Toys. “Bluey has become a fixture in millions of homes, celebrating our unique Aussie way of life. From backyard barbies to family adventures, Bluey reminds us to play and not take ourselves too seriously, all things we embrace at Moose. Who better to bring the spirit of Bluey to life than a family-run, Aussie toy company like us.”

Bluey’s products have launched in over 49 countries, with more than 20 million books sold worldwide in more than 20 languages.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia. BBC Studios Kids & Family also holds global distribution and merchandise rights.