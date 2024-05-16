TIFF to Launch Official Mart in 2026

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is launching a new official content market at the 2026 Festival. This year’s edition of the festival runs September 5-15, 2024.

The new mart is envisioned as the North American hub for buying and selling screen-based projects, intellectual property, and content across all platforms.

“Whether you’re buying, selling, pitching, or connecting, Toronto has long been a great place for the film industry to do business,” said Cameron Bailey, chief executive officer, TIFF. “As screen storytelling and how it reaches audiences evolve, we plan to grow the platform and the services we offer to professionals telling stories on every possible screen. We’ll bridge Canada’s advantages as a globally connected, North American nation with the exciting talent, ideas, and resources cropping up all around the world.”

Recently, the Canadian federal government announced an investment of C$23 million in this initiative. The three-year investment will enable the organization to accelerate planning and development work that is currently underway.

Anita Lee, chief programming officer at TIFF, added, “This is the right time for TIFF to build and launch a new market initiative, and it will enable us to champion Canadian content within the larger industry in an even more meaningful way.”

Canada’s screen sector contributes over $13 billion annually to Canada’s economy.