Onza Inks Deals for Publispei’s “Flowers Over the Inferno”

Onza Distribution has inked three deals for thriller series “Flowers Over the Inferno.” The program has been licensed to SBS Australia, Walter Presents (a division of Global Series Network) in the U.K., and Antenaplay, the SVoD platform of Antena TV Group Romania.

The series is based on the best-selling four-book saga by Ilaria Tuti and produced by Italy’s Publispei (the prodco behind long running Italian series Un Medico in Famiglia and I Cesaroni).

The first season (6 x 60′) of the crime series follows profiler Teresa Battaglia, as she investigates murders while experiencing early signs of Alzheimer. The program premiered on Italy’s RAI 1, recording a 25.49 percent share.

The second season, titled ‘Sleeping Nymph’, is currently in post-production and will premiere in the Fall of 2024.

“We are very proud to partner with these prestigious broadcasters and we believe the announcement of the second season is helping to add more interest to the series throughout the world,” commented Béatrice Nouh, head of Sales at Onza Distribution.