ElectricNOW Restores TV Classics with Topaz Labs

ElectricNOW, Electric Entertainment’s OTT app and FAST channel, is digitally re-mastering its TV series with Topaz Labs’ Video AI™.

New versions of sci-fi/fantasy series Conan the Adventurer, The Lost World, and The Immortal will be available exclusively on the platform. Approximately 132 episodes have been re-mastered and are set to debut during a weeklong marathon beginning May 25 running through May 31.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commented, “I am blown away at Topaz’s high-quality restoration tools, which have enabled classic TV series to not only reclaim their original luster but to enhance them and make them feel as though they were shot in 4k today! ElectricNOW is excited to bring these enhancements to our devoted and passionate fanbase.”

ElectricNOW used Topaz Labs’ AI technology to improve the overall video quality of the digitally restored episodes, enhancing quality and expediting segment restoration.

“The world of video is rapidly changing, and the advent of AI has introduced new possibilities to uplevel quality without compromising artistic integrity,” said Topaz Labs CEO Eric Yang. “By using Video AI, Topaz Labs worked closely with ElectricNOW to enhance the viewer experience, modernizing fan-favorite TV shows so they can be further appreciated and supported for generations to come.”