BBC Unveils Cast of Thriller “Reunion”

The BBC announced that Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling- Ellis will star in upcoming thriller Reunion, made by Warp Films for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The four-part series has started filming in and around Sheffield this week.

Written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager, Reunion is an emotional thriller of revenge and redemption following the journey of Daniel Brennan, a deaf man determined to right his wrongs, while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison.

The series marks a milestone in inclusive storytelling, with the majority of cast and many members of the crew being deaf or using British Sign Language (BSL).

Matthew Gurney (Name Me Lawand, Theatre Ad Infinium, Coffee Morning Club) leads the cast as recently released prisoner Daniel Brennan, and Lara Peake (How to Have Sex), plays his estranged daughter Carly. Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters, The Salisbury Poisonings, Suffragette) will star as Christine, desperate to get to the truth of what Daniel did, while Eddie Marsan (Back to Black, Ray Donovan) stars as Stephen Renworth, Christine’s protective boyfriend.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “It’s no surprise that William Mager’s layered, intelligent and utterly compelling scripts have attracted a cast and crew of such exceptional calibre to bring this story to the BBC. A thriller like no other, this is a reunion you won’t want to miss”.