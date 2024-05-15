Secuoya and ViX Partner on Two New Productions

Secuoya Studios and ViX have signed a new partnership agreement with William Levy Entertainment to develop and produce thriller series Arcadia and action film Bajo un volcán, starring Cuban-American actor William Levy, who will also serve as executive producer.

Arcadia follows the story of Pablo, who flees a violent past and, under a false identity, begins a new life with his young son in Arcadia, an idyllic town in the Canary Islands. Feature film Bajo un volcán revolves around an ill-timed and forbidden love in the midst of a natural catastrophe. Both projects are scheduled to begin production this year.

Sergio Pizzolante, president of Commercial and Distribution at Secuoya Studios, said, “We are delighted to renew our great relationship with ViX. Thanks to this agreement we will work together on two of Secuoya Studios’ most ambitious projects for 2024. Having William Levy again, in his dual role as lead actor and executive producer, in Arcadia and Bajo un volcán, his first film in Spain, demonstrates the excellent professional harmony that was established in the development of Montecristo, the series that captivated audiences last year.”