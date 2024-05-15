Ibero-American Film Commissions Form Partnership

Within the framework of Conexión Buenos Aires-Madrid, the cultural promotion program of the Ministry of Culture of the City of Buenos Aires, an Ibero-American audiovisual co-production agreement was signed by more than 60 film commissions from all over the region.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Spain Film Commission, Madrid Film Office, Barcelona Film Commission, Cantabria Film Commission, Castilla la Mancha Film Commission, FILMA Porto Film Commission, and Navarra Film Commission.

This initiative aims to develop and promote the audiovisual industry in the region, as well as its distinctive cultural richness, through access to the incentives of each territory.

Carolina Cordero, general director of Cultural and Creative Development, Ministry of Culture of Buenos Aires, said, “It is an honor that from Buenos Aires Film Commission we are able to promote the Ibero-American network that brings together more than 60 film commissions from all over the region. The signing of this declaration marks an inaugural milestone in the management plan that we have drawn up at the beginning of this year, with the firm purpose of positioning Buenos Aires as the beacon of audiovisual production in Latin America, and this is the first step towards a historic Ibero-American co-production agreement. Those of us who adhere to this agreement deeply believe that it will establish a solid framework of security and trust for international co-productions, boosting the development of the industry throughout the region.”