Content Americas Returns to Hilton Miami Downtown

C21Media has announced that Content Americas will return to the Hilton Miami Downtown from January 20-23, 2025.

Now in its third year, the event, which combines market, conference and screenings, is implementing some changes for next year’s event. To ease elevator congestion, organizers are relocating a number of meeting suites to stands and cabanas on the market floor, with additional meeting rooms made available on the conference level. Exhibition and networking options will be made available also in the garden adjacent to the main market floor. In addition, new food stations and networking areas will be added on the market floor level.

Making the announcement, C21’s David Jenkinson said: “The Hilton Miami Downtown provides the most cost-effective, immersive environment to host Content Americas. In the current market it is critical that the experience is affordable and connects delegates in an effective way, with a vibrant market and conference program. And while the 2024 event was a runaway success, we are aware there are some changes necessary to ensure we do even better next year.”

The event will again hosts The Rose d’Or Latinos awards and The AI Academy training block.