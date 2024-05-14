YuGiOh and Hello Kitty Team with McDonald’s

Japanese franchise Yu-Gi-Oh! and global brand Sanrio have started a worldwide collaboration with McDonald’s.

A new Happy Meal promotion, billed as Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty and Friends, will feature characters from both brands as collectible Happy Meal toys, as well as on its packaging and menus.

“Yu-Gi-Oh! and Hello Kitty and Friends are each a global cultural phenomenon in their own right, with fans spanning every corner of the globe across generations,” said Jennifer Coleman, vice president, Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media NY. “We look forward to working with McDonald’s on this unique collaboration. This Happy Meal promotion will create a must have for Anime fans of all ages,” she added.

“We are bringing two beloved brands together for this special promotion and offering fans something unique and unexpected,” said Jill Koch, senior vice president of Marketing and Brand Management at Sanrio. “We hope to surprise and delight our fans around the world with these limited-edition collectibles.”

Kicking off this spring in Europe, the McDonald’s Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty and Friends Happy Meal promotion will be offered in 55 countries worldwide, peaking with the U.S,, including Puerto Rico, this summer.