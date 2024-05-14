Banff Announces Gala Honorees

The Banff World Media Festival — running June 9-12, 2024 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Canada — has unveiled the recipients of the Rockies Gala Awards, which will be bestowed on the evening of June 10.

Hosting the gala will be executive producer/writer/director/correspondent Allana Harkin.

The Inclusion Award — presented by A+E Media Group — will be bestowed to Robin Roberts (Good Morning America, Rock’n Robin Productions); the Creative Voice Award will go to Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva, Hamilton original cast); the Sir Peter Ustinov Comedy Award will be bestowed to Tom Green (The Trades, Freddy Got Fingered, Charlie’s Angels); and the Innovative Producer Award — presented by Lionsgate — will go to Attraction. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Kim’s Convenience) will receive the Canadian Award of Distinction, while Kevin Beggs, chairman & chief creative officer, Lionsgate Television Group, and chair of the Board of Directors, BANFF Television Festival Foundation, will receive the Award of Excellence.