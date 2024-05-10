WBD Appoints Marketing Specialists for Max Launch

Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed entertainment creative advertising and marketing specialist, Once Upon a Time, and brand consultancy and creative agency, BigSmall, to handle the launch of streaming service Max in the first European countries beginning May 21.

Together, Once Upon a Time and BigSmall will be responsible for delivering creative assets into twenty-two European markets across the Nordics, Iberia, Benelux and Central and Eastern Europe. The campaign will be fully integrated, ranging from anthem TV and Cinema creative to promotional content-driven spots, Out of Home, audio, digital and social.

Elana Loewenthal, VP Brand and Content Marketing at WBD, said: “For this launch we wanted to deliver quality at scale, whilst unlocking the evocative power of our content. With Once Upon a Time providing a wide range of agency skills, everything from brand strategy to creative to production to localisation, and BigSmall creating our anthem TV and cinema campaign, we have the perfect partners to launch Max across Europe.”