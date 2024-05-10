Turkey’s New Series on WAWA Zoom

Yesterday, May 9, the Worldwide Audiovisual Women Association held a Zoom get-together for its fourth annual “First Look Turkey 2024.”

The two-hour online event, which attracted 200 participants from the U.S. and around the world, was sponsored by NATPE Global. Eight Turkish content distribution companies participated with their sales executives highlighting new offerings available at the upcoming L.A. Screenings: Muge Akar (ATV), Ivan Sanchez (Global Agency), Beatriz Cea Okan (Inter Medya), Sibel Levendoglu (Kanal D), Francheska Leon (Thema TV), Ozlem Ozsumbul (Madd), Ekin Koyuncu (OGM), and Gokce Aydogdu (TRT).

During the presentation — moderated by Mila Tuccio — Roxana Rotundo of Miami-based VIP2000 announced a Happy Hour event, which will take place during the L.A. Screenings. WAWA’s Patricia Dominguez later indicated to reserve May 17 for the party, with more details coming soon.