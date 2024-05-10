Fabricantes Launches Quickie Channel

Madrid-based Fabricantes Studio is launching Quickie, a FAST channel dedicated to the spirit of the Sálvame universe, on May 15.

The channel’s inaugural program, Ni que fuéramos Sálvame , will take viewers on a nostalgic format journey as it celebrates the Spanish celebrity news show’s 15th anniversary.

Quickie will feature daily live shows and a 24×7 signal generated and managed with The Channel Store technology. It will be initially available on FAST platforms such as Tivify.

“This is a great opportunity to demonstrate how the new way of making TV leverages the advantages in the creation, distribution and monetization provided by the FAST model and the experience earned by The Channel Store, which already manages more than 150 channels at European and global level”, said Fernando Garcia, CEO of The Channel Store.