Bundling is Back

Disney and Warner Bros. are planning to bundle their streaming services. A-la-carte offering, shunned for cable channels and up to now a staple in the direct-to-consumer’s menu, is being replaced by bundling for Disney+, Hulu, and Max services, among other streamers.

The bundle will be offered for both the ad-free and the ad-supported services and it is expected to be available in the U.S. starting as early as this summer. Paramount is also discussing to bundle its streaming services with Apple+ and Peacock.

Since last year, Verizon has been offering the ad-supported combined versions of Max and Netflix for $10 a month.

Currently, the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu services are sold together for $9.99 a month, while Max with ads is sold as a stand-alone at $9.99 a month.