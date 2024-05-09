Sony and Floresta Team on “Charlie’s Angels” for Kids

Sony Pictures Television – Kids and Sony Pictures Television-backed Floresta, are teaming to produce a reimagined version of the Charlie’s Angels franchise for kids. Being developed for tweens, the live action Portuguese-language series will be penned by Brazilian actress and writer, Suzana Pires (Sol Nascente, Flor do Caribe, Os Caras de Pau).

The new Charlie’s Angels will be set in Latin America and will retain high-octane action and comedy, a mysterious boss and empowered young female characters. The kids’ series will center around three pre-teens with different backgrounds and realities, who are selected by a talent scout according to their special skills to join a secret school of spies called the Angels Academy. Each episode will follow the angels as they solve crimes and save the world…all while navigating their first year of spy school.

“We’re excited to have an opportunity to evolve this incredible Sony IP for a younger modern audience,” said Joe D’Ambrosia, EVP & General Manager, SPT – Kids. “We’re leaning into must-see cliffhanger storytelling, while also staying true to the original premise of the show: mystery, adventure, comedy, and empowered young females who balance homework, softball practice and being teenagers all while saving the world.”

Pictured: Suzana Pires

(Photo credit: Sergio Baia, with beauty by Walter Rodrigues and styling by Ale Duprat)