Kanal D’s “A Father’s Promise” Travels to Kosovo

Istanbul-based Kanal D International has licensed drama series “A Father’s Promise” in Kosovo.

Set against the backdrop of a politically tumultuous era, in the year 1980, the series follows the story of Mustafa, a struggling factory worker, in need of money to pay for an expensive surgery to save his wife’s life. Rejected his request for money by his heartless boss, Mustafa flees, leaving his daughter in an orphanage, later adopted by the wealthy Rona family. Mustafa infiltrates their home with help from housekeeper Figen, and an unexpected romance blossoms between the two.

Produced by Pastel Film, the drama series stars Salih Bademci, Hazal Subaşı, Ozan Dolunay, Perihan Savaş, and Özge Özberk.