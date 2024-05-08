Wall Street Values: Disney, Reddit

Main Street and Wall Street diverged in their views of Walt Disney and Reddit’s March 2024 quarterly reports. Disney reported that revenue rose one percent to $22.08 billion, but its shares fell 9.5 percent.

At the same time, the social-media platform reported a first-quarter loss of $575.1 million, and its shares surged 15 percent (the increase was later settled at 2.3 percent).

In other news, Disney’s streaming business earned a profit of $47 million, but its direct-to-consumer unit lost $18 million (compared to a $659 million loss in the year-earlier quarter). Before the release of the March financial report, Disney’s stock had risen 29 percent from the beginning of the year.

In last year’s first quarter Reddit reported a loss of $60.9 million.