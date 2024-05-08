RTL Germany Acquires ‘Stop Border Control!’

MediaHub has inked a deal with German broadcaster RTL for the Omava docu-series Stop Border Control!

Stop! Border Control follows the challenges faced by security personnel at bustling border crossings. Following successful runs in the Americas, the series is now being licensed in Europe, the CEE and CIS regions.

Elif Turna, MediaHub Sales and Business Development manager, said about the deal, “We are delighted to collaborate with RTL Germany to bring Stop! Border Control to new audiences. This agreement represents a significant step in our mission to expand the global reach of this impactful series and provide premium content that resonates with viewers worldwide. We are happy to see the strong favorable reception of the series in the Americas region is starting to be reflected in mainland Europe, too. ”

MediaHub is also repping new editions of the series, filmed in locations such as Rome and Cuba.