Studio 100 Teams With Caligari on “Dougie Dolittle”

Studio 100 International, in collaboration with Germany’s Caligari Film and Studio Isar Animation, and Spain’s 3 Doubles Producciones, has started pre-production on their new action-comedy CGI movie, Dougie Dolittle.

Dougie Dolittle rejuvenates the Doctor Dolittle legacy, which began with Rex Harrison in 1967. This spin-off introduces Dougie — the grandson of the famous Doctor — a teenager with an animal phobia. After a chance encounter with Polly, a long-lost family parrot, Dougie realizes he can communicate with animals, a gift that initially feels more like a curse. Throughout his journey, Dougie learns to embrace his fears and use his newfound talent to aid his animal companions in their battle against the unscrupulous animal food company Kingcorps, save the city from chaos, and embrace his destiny.

Targeting a core demographic of kids aged 8-12 years and a family audience, this movie is planned for delivery in 2026. Studio 100 Film is handling global sales.