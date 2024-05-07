Inter Medya’s “Saýara” to Screen at Cannes Film Fest

Distributed by Turkey’s Inter Medya and produced by Inter Yapım, the revenge film Saýara, written and directed by Can Evrenol, is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival during the Fantastic Pavilion Galas.

The gala screening will take place at Cinema Olympia 3 on May 18, at 8:00 p.m., and will be attended by the film’s creator Can Evrenol, and Inter Medya executives.

The feature had previous screenings at the European Film Market in Berlin last February, and at the International Istanbul Film Festival in April.

Saýara follows the story of a young woman who works as a cleaning lady at a gym in Istanbul. When her older sister, Yonca, is raped and murdered by a group of privileged and well-connected young men, the court rules it as a suicide due to lack of evidence. Sayara, who was trained by her father, a former special operations commander, vows to seek her own justice, turning into an unexpected avenger.

Inter Medya has already licensed the film to Korea and is in the process of negotiating sales to Taiwan, Japan, and India, among other territories.