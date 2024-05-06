Prequel Films With Many Options

After reboots, remakes and sequels, Hollywood is now planning to entertain the world with prequels; feature films whose narrative moves in a time before the story of the established main film. In effect, a prequel is a sort of grandfather of the sequel.

The hope is that — like in some families — the new generation is more successful than the previous ones. So, we’ll soon have Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel of the 1994 Disney movie, The Lion King. Mufasa will be released on December 20, 2024. Then, Transformers One, released by Paramount on September 20, 2024; A Quiet Place: DayOne coming from Paramount on June 28, 2024, and A Quiet Place Part III coming out in 2025; Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga released by Warner Bros. on May 23, 2024; and Apartment 7A, the Rosemary’s Baby prequel released by Paramount in the fall of 2024.

If this new wave turns out to be successful, be prepared for other variations, like a “circumquel,” when the story evolves some time before and some time after the main story; an “interquel,” which bridges the gap between two stories; and a “paraquel,” a narrative that develops along two parallel story lines.

Photo credit Walt Disney Studios