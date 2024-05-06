EU Concerned About Meta’s Disinformation

The European Union has launched a formal investigation into tech giant Meta last week due to growing concerns about the management of disinformation on the platform. Meta may have violated the Digital Services Act (DSA), and the company may have adopted inadequate controls to curb the spread of political advertising, which could influence the electoral process. Elections for the European Parliament will take place on June 6-9, 2024.

The Digital Service Act requires platforms to disclose what measures they are taking to counter misinformation or propaganda. And if Meta is caught in clear violation, it could be fined up to 6 percent of its annual global revenue. The investigation will assess whether the way Facebook and Instagram place political content on their feeds complies with the law.

Proceedings initiated against Meta regard the lack of an effective third-party real-time monitoring tool prior to the European Parliament elections, and there are also concerns about the availability of public data to researchers by Meta.