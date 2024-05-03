Mediaset Celebrates Mike Bongiorno with ‘Wheel of Fortune’

On the occasion of the 100th birthday of late Italian presenter Mike Bongiorno (May 26, 1924-September 8, 2009), Italy’s Mediaset celebrates the TV personality with a new edition of Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Gerry Scotti.

Mike Bongiorno hosted “La Ruota della Fortuna”, based on the Wheel of Fortune format, from 1989 for fourteen editions.

“La Ruota della Fortuna”, produced by RTI and created by Endemol Shine Italy, returns in a new version with Gerry Scotti at the helm and Samira Lui managing the scoreboard. Canale 5 will broadcast the show throughout the month of May, starting on May 6, at 6.45 p.m. daily.

The program debuted in 1975 on NBC in the U.S. Since then, it has travelled to more than 60 countries, and it is currently on air in Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, the U.K., in addition to the U.S.

“The return of Wheel of Fortune,” said Leonardo Pasquinelli, CEO of Endemol Shine Italy, “is not just a television event, but an immersive experience that unites entire families, several generations, and a devoted audience that has been waiting for years for its return on Italian TV screens.”

“I am thrilled to be working with Endemol Shine and RTI on the return of “Wheel of Fortune” to Italy,” said Roxanne Pompa, vice president, International Formats, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “’Wheel of Fortune’ is the quintessential game show that is ideal for Canale 5’s audience and we anticipate that its comeback will be a favorite among viewers.”

Wheel of Fortune is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. along with the rights to the format.