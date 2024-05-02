NEM Dubrovnik Unveils Speaker Details

NEM Dubrovnik, running June 10-23, 2024 at the Dubrovnik Palace hotel, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, has unveiled additional details of its speaker agenda.

Keynote sessions will be held by Monty Sarhan, CEO of SkyShowtime; Bartozs Witak, general manager, CEE Region at BBC Studios; Jamie Cooke, Group SVP and GM Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Nataša Rapaić, member of the Management Board of Croatian Telecom.

Additional speakers include: Kasia Madera, presenter, BBC News; Ralf Rückauer, VP Unscripted, ZDF Studios; Huub van Ballegooy, SVP Global Creative & Production Support, ITV Studios; Kevin Soares, EVP International Formats, IDTV; Aleksandra Martinović, director of Multimedia Division, Telekom Serbia; Peter Wassong, head of TV Content Europe, Deutsche Telekom; Katarina Pavlović, program director, Prva TV and B92; Igor Draguzet, chief content officer, CME; Vanda Rapti, EVP, Viaplay Select & Content Distribution, Viaplay Group; and Hanka Kastelicová, VP & executive producer of Documentaries, HBO Max Europe.

Among the U.S. studios in attendance, Paramount Global Content Distribution will host a afterwork happy hour event, and Warner Bros. Discovery will present its Max brand during the opening night.

Other studios that will be part of the official agenda are Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, Lionsgate, and The Walt Disney Company.