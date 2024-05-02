ITV Commissions Drama “I Fought the Law”

The real-life story of Ann Ming and her determination to see her daughter’s murderer brought to justice is to be dramatized by ITV series I Fought The Law, starring Sheridan Smith as the woman who took on the Criminal Justice System.

Based on Ming’s memoir For the Love of Julie, and written by Jamie Crichton (All Creatures Great and Small, The Last Kingdom, Grantchester), the four-part series recounts how Ann battled for 15 years so that her daughter’s murderer could finally face justice after two mistrials.

The series will air on ITV1 and ITVX. Hera Pictures (Mary & George, What It Feels Like For A Girl, Hamnet, Temple, Honour) will produce the series in association with All3Media International.

Scripts are based on Ann Ming’s book For The Love of Julie, which tells how Ann and her family dealt with Julie’s disappearance in Billingham, Cleveland in November 1989. Julie was only 22 when she died. Ann found Julie’s body concealed in the bathroom of her house in January 1990, 80 days after it was hidden behind the bath panel by her killer. Dissatisfied with Cleveland Constabulary and their investigation, Ann challenged senior officers and applied pressure on the police to discover what had happened to her daughter and to prosecute the man who was guilty of her murder.

All3Media International will handle the international distribution of the series.