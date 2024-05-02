Content Warsaw Announces Agenda

Content Warsaw, running June 3-6, 204, in the Polish capital city, has announced its agenda for the three-day event.

Sony Pictures Television, Disney, Viaplay and United Media are confirmed to host screenings, with a Latin American showcase and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Keynote sessions include Warner Bros. Discovery Poland’s Maciej Gozdowski, who will present and discuss the launch of Max in Poland and outline his streaming strategy; Warner Bros. Discovery Poland’s Wiktor Przeorski and Łukasz Poniński, who will discuss how XR technology is shaping the future of content production; and SkyShowtime chief content officer, Kai Finke, who will outline his CEE content strategy.

Other sessions will explore what the next 12 months have in store for the CEE content business, a focus on pan-regional commissioning, new models for international distribution and partnerships, the current scripted production boom, new co-production alliances, and a deep dive into how AI can be used to enhance content business across the region; plus, the Future Content Trends Report.

Content Warsaw will also be host to the Content Warsaw Co-pro Pitch.