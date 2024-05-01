Royal TV Society Announces London Convention

The Royal Television Society’s London Convention will take place on September 17 , 2024, at Kings Place, London. The biennial event will be chaired by Netflix’s Anna Mallett, vice president, Production, EMEA/U.K., with Netflix coming on board as the principal sponsor.

The event, titled The Next Episode: Keeping Our Creative Edge, has an initial line-up of speakers that includes: Tim Davie, Director-General, BBC; Alex Mahon, CEO, Channel 4; Carolyn McCall, CEO, ITV; Amol Rajan, journalist and presenter, and Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix.

Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society, said: “As ever, identifying a pertinent theme, one that celebrates and also challenges the industry, is critical to our Convention. Thank you so much to Anna Mallett, our Chair for this tentpole in the industry calendar and to Netflix for being this year’s Principal Sponsor of the RTS London Convention 2024. We have already secured a number of industry luminaries who are set to be part of the discussions in September, and we are looking forward to announcing further speakers in the coming weeks.”