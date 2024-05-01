GoQuest Inks Option Deal for “Troll Farm”

Indie distributor GoQuest Media has inked an option agreement with Mumbai-based MadLab Films for the Lithuanian comedy-drama series Troll Farm.

The project will be developed and adapted for Indian audiences by MadLab’s Abhijeet Khuman and Gaurav Shukla, the duo behind popular Indian series Asur: Welcome To The Darkside.

Khuman said “Troll Farm’s plot and Anna’s unique POV in handling her professional and personal crisis were instantly attractive to us. Trolling is a relevant concern for our times, and we could see the story translate really well in an Indian context. Avenging corrupt corporations, women leaders breaking gender stereotypes may be tried and tested themes, but we haven’t seen the far reaches of trolling and what havoc it can cause even for the troll herself. The story is impactful, bold, and just what the audience wants to see on the screen.”

Troll Farm (5 x 50’) is a dramedy about a high-flying executive out for revenge. After being wrongly fired from Melta Cosmetics, corporate diva Ana is determined to clear her name and prove to the world that she is a scapegoat. Ana ends up running two farms: she grows apples and raises chickens as a cover for her underground business, Troll Farm, designed to destroy shady corporations.

Troll Farm, originally produced by Lithuania’s Dansu Films, made its debut on LRT and on local streaming platform Telia Play.