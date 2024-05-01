Avi Armoza Buys Back Company from ITV Studios

Armoza Formats’ founder Avi Armoza has bought back the company from ITV Studios, seeing it become an independent once more. Armoza Formats will continue to retain the exclusive right to produce the catalog of ITV Studios’ formats in Israel.

ITV Studios retains the Armoza Formats catalog it acquired, with around 100 titles including Still Standing, Marry Me Now and The Four – while Armoza Formats owns future projects with immediate effect. Ongoing productions are not affected.

Avi Armoza said: “Adapting to the changing needs of the market – exploring and finding new ways to do business has always been at the heart of Armoza Formats. I’m excited for the next chapter.”

Lisa Perrin, managing director International Production, ITV Studios, said: “Under Avi’s leadership, shows like Love Island and Come Dine with Me have launched successfully and I’m really pleased to continue to work with him as he represents our catalog of award-winning formats.”

Programs produced by Armoza in Israel include Love Island for FREE TV (Keshet Media Group), three seasons of Come Dine With Me, and two of the game show The 1% Club, created by Magnum Media — all for KAN 11.

Established in 2005, Armoza Formats became part of ITV Studios in 2019, and expanded to become ITV Studios production arm in Israel in 2022.

Photo credit Inbal Marmari