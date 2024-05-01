A Paramount View From The WSJ

The headline was set with fonts reserved for wars: “Media Heiress’s Bid to Sell Sparks Mayhem in Paramount,” in the April 30, 2024 edition of The Wall Street Journal. This central story on the newspaper front page continued inside with a full page that included an article about “CEO Bakish Steps Down Amid Merger Drama.”

The report explains that Bakish is being replaced by “an office of the CEO” through which three of its division heads will run the company: Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures; George Cheeks, CEO of CBS; and Chris McCarthy, CEO of Paramount Media Networks.

Despite the fact that the WSJ first reported about Bakish’s departure in its April 26 edition, the newspaper — part of the same group that owns Fox Studios and FOX TV Networks — didn’t expand on this main topic in any of its three opinion and commentary pages.