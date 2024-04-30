GMA’s ‘Sundo’ Wins Bronze at NYF TV & Film

GMA Integrated News’ documentary Sundo bagged a Bronze World Medal at the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards.

GMA Integrated News was the first Philippine news organization that covered the latest developments from the Middle East. Veteran war correspondent Raffy Tima, a one-man team in Cairo, Egypt, chronicled the attempts of Filipinos and their loved ones to be granted safe passage at the Rafa Border. Foreign affairs correspondent JP Soriano, accompanied by video producer Kim Sorra, traveled to Israel to document firsthand accounts of Filipino survivors and the heroism of those who fell in Tel Aviv.

Sundo documented the profound impact of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on overseas Filipino workers. Despite being offered repatriation, a chance to go home safely, some hesitated, unwilling to abandon those under their care.

In Gaza, over a hundred Filipinos found themselves trapped, and as the war intensified, the urgency for Philippine embassy officials to mount a rescue mission heightened. GMA Integrated News gave an up-to-the-minute account of the continuous repatriation of Filipinos.