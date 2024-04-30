Dandelooo Acquires ‘Pongpong Dino’

France-based Dandelooo has struck a deal with Korea’s Dream Factory Studio for the new original preschool series PongPong Dino.

The deal gives Dandelooo exclusive worldwide distribution rights, excluding China, South Korea and CIS, to the 52 x 7’ CGI animated series targeted at 2 to 4-year-olds.

Produced by Dream Factory Studio and directed by Tacken Chae, the series invites children to discover the world of PongPong Dino, where food is transformed into play. It encourages children to develop an interest in a wide variety of foods and aims to dispel preconceptions that they may have about nourishment, helping to create a more open-minded approach to eating.

Hyeo Jin Moon, International Sales & Acquisitions manager at Dandelooo, said, “We’re thrilled to have acquired this scrumptious educational program! Brace yourselves for a mouthwatering adventure filled with laughter, learning, and tantalizing discoveries! Get ready to indulge in every moment of this delectable journey as we dive headfirst into a feast for the imagination with this fun and creative series which kids will love!”