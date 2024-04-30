ATV Secures Drama Sales to Morocco

Istanbul-based ATV Distribution has licensed two of its Turkish TV series in Morocco: A Little Sunshine and Lifeline.

Female-led drama A Little Sunshine centers around the story of an abandoned child; topics such as motherhood, family bonds and marriage are all explored and questioned.

Lifeline, which has been licensed to 70 different countries, tells the story of Nefes, who was sold as a child bride to a cruel businessman, as she attempts to escape with her son.

Muge Akar, head of Global Sales at ATV, said that this is a significant move for both companies. She underlined that both shows have been received well by audiences in Turkiye and are expected to be welcomed by Moroccan viewers.