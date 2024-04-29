“Bake Off” Not Going Off

The Great British Bake Off, produced by the U.K.’s Love Productions and available in the U.S. on Netflix — where it’s known as The Great British Baking Show — will likely be renewed by the U.K.’s Channel 4.

There have been concerns that the series was going to be dropped by Channel 4, which has suffered financial woes and has been forced to cut costs and eliminate several shows. However, the Bake Off’s current deal with Channel 4 ends with the 2024 season — its 15th — so negotiations are currently taking place; sources involved in the talks suggest that the popular show will likely stay with Channel 4.

During its 14 seasons on air the Bake Off has hit a U.K. audience high of nearly 14 million viewers (2016). According to Nielsen, in October 2020, the program was the fifth most-streamed show on Netflix and had a Metacritic rating of 88, which is deemed to be of “universal acclaim.”

The show has been sold to over 200 different territories, with the format also being licensed internationally. To date, the program itself has a trio of BAFTA awards, a handful of National TV Awards, a Critics Choice Award and a Rose d’Or. (By Mike Reynolds)