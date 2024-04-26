TVMonaco Partners with Kevin Sempé

TVMonaco has partnered with underwater specialist/director Kevin Sempé on a slate of programs featuring the marine world.

A first collection of documentaries, dedicated to endangered animals, is directed by Kevin Sempé, and co-produced by TVMonaco and Flair Production. Episodes include “The Last Dolphin of the Sacred River” and a doc devoted to the Monk Seal of Mauritania.

A hybrid creation between documentary and magazine, the second collection is co-produced by TVMonaco and Fox Road, Sempé’s production company. Hosted by free-diving champion Arthur Guerin-Boëri, this collection of three 52-minute episodes will address climate issues in three regions of the world.

Two specials, also co-produced by TVMonaco and Fox Road, will take viewers on a voyage of discovery of the Mediterranean’s nocturnal species, and introduce them to the history of the Grande Bleue through its shipwrecks and submerged cities.

In addition, two new productions by TVMonaco and Fox Road will be released: the 52-minute film “La Chute du Monstre” (The Fall of the Monster), to mark the anniversary of Jaws, and a local miniseries about the Secrets of our Valleys, featuring the waterways of the Grande Riviera.