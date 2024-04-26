Samsung TV Plus Launches ‘Surfer’ in Australia

FAST channel provider acTVe has debuted Surfer on Samsung TV Plus Australia, offering classic and original surf-themed films and series.

The channel brings the content and expertise of Surfer Magazine to Samsung smart TVs across Australia. At launch, titles will include Surfer original Quivers, the surfing documentary And Two if By Sea (written and narrated by Daniel Tosh), the social action feral surf adventure documentary Isolated (narrated by Ryan Phillippe), Fish: the Surfboard Documentary, which explores the origin of the fish surfboard, and Dirty Old Wedge, about the famed surfing spot in Southern California, among many others.

Surfing has been a sport closely tied to Australia, going back to the early 1960s. All that time, Surfer magazine has captured the scene in words, pictures, and video clips, and their library of content serves as the foundation for the new channel.

Samsung TV Plus offers more than 2,500 FAST channels across 24 countries, and is now delivering more than 100 channels in Australia.